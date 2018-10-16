More than 40 business representatives to attend Fall Career Fair at Thomas Nelson

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – Thomas Nelson Community College will be hosting their annual Fall Career Fair on October 17 from 10 a.m. – 1 p.m.

The career fair connecting recent graduates, veterans, students, alumni and members of the community with more than 40 employers.

There will be representatives from the region’s top business and finance, educational, entertainment, government, government contractors, healthcare, hospitality, law enforcement, security, manufacturing, retail, customer service, and transportation organizations.

This will give the public a change to meet employers face-to-face while learning about their industry.

Some employers will conduct on-site interviews, so those who plan on attending are encouraged to dress professionally and bring copies of their resumes.

For more information about the fair call (757) 865-5880.