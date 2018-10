NORFOLK, Va. – A man has been critically injured in a shooting in the 400 block of W. 26th Street Tuesday night.

The call came in around 8:25 p.m.

Police say the man is suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital for treatment.

There is no further information.

Anyone who has information about this shooting is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887).

