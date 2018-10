SUFFOLK, Va. – Hampton Roads Moving and Storage is collecting supplies for Hurricane relief.

The moving company has a tractor trailer to be filled with items such as: baby supplies, non-perishables, toiletries, wipes, tarps, paper products, water, pet supplies, flashlights and batteries.

The drop off location will be open October 15-17 from 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., at 2006 Northgate Commerce Parkway in Suffolk.