Grieving widow’s car broken into while visiting late husband’s Norfolk grave

NORFOLK, Va. – When 78-year-old Sandra Pierce went to visit her late husband’s grave she did not expect her car to be broken into.

After she exited her car in Forest Lawn Cemetery, she told police she heard a loud bang then rustling in the trees behind her.

When she got back to the vehicle her side window was busted out and her black purse was missing, that’s according a report filed with Norfolk Police.

In the purse she had old pictures of her husband, a wallet, her check book and more. According to the report, police said they found broken glass on the ground.