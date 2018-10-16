× Gov. Northam tours ODU School of Nursing expansion

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Virginia Governor Ralph Northam was in Hampton Roads on Tuesday celebrating an expansion of Old Dominion University’s School of Nursing programs.

After early remarks, the governor toured ODU’s new Center for Telehealth Education and Research.

The facility is located inside the Virginia Beach Higher Education Center off Princess Anne Road and brings with it 850 additional students and more than 60 faculty members. The says the move complements its health-sciences presence in Norfolk.

“Telehealth” is a concept of using telecommunication technology, like video chatting, to provide long-distance health care to patients.

“For Old Dominion to have this relationship out here with the expansion, now, providing telehealth and improving access for patients across the Commonwealth of Virginia, (it’s) very exciting,” said Gov. Northam.

Other speakers at the celebration included ODU President John Broderick and Virginia Beach Mayor Louis Jones.

The university says a primary-care clinic and substance abuse prevention center are also in the works.