Do you have your ticket? Mega Millions sits at $667 million for Tuesday’s drawing

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. - Do you have your ticket?

The Mega Millions Jackpot is still up for grabs, and now it is the second-largest prize in Mega Millions history. And at $667 million, it is the largest overall lottery prize in United States history.

The jackpot has reached this figure because no one has won it since July 24.

If there is no winner Tuesday, the jackpot will jump.

People are trying to get in on the action. It's estimated in Virginia at peak times, more than 3,350 tickets will be sold per minute. According to the Virginia Lottery, nine Mega Millions Jackpots have been won in Virginia since the game started in 2002. The Virginia Lottery also generates more than $1 million a day for Virginia Public Schools.

The winning numbers are:

3-45-49-61-69 Megaball: 9