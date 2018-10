Hampton Roads, Va. – Do you have your ticket?

The Mega Millions Jackpot is still up for grabs and now it is the second largest prize in Mega Millions history. And at $654 million, it is the fourth largest overall lottery prize in United States history.

The jackpot has reached this figure because no one has won it since July 24th.

If there is no winner Tuesday, the jackpot will jump to its biggest total in Mega Millions history.

If someone does win Tuesday — the cash option — just 372 million.