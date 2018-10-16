Crash on Chesapeake’s Military Highway ends fatally

CHESAPEAKE, Va. — One person has died after a vehicle crash on Military Highway in Chesapeake.

Chesapeake Police say the crash happened around 11:30 a.m. and that the driver of a silver Honda did died.

Police have stopped traffic in both directions on Military Highway between Galberry Road and the I-64 interchange because of the crash.

According to police, a black Ford Explorer was traveling eastbound on Military Highway when the Silver Honda pulled out onto Military Highway from Galberry Road. Officials say the Honda failed to yield to the Ford and tried to turn in front of it. When the Ford hit the Honda, the Honda flipped on its roof.

No one in the Ford was hurt.

The driver of the Honda was taken to Norfolk General Hospital where she later died from her injuries.

Police also have not said who was at fault for the crash or if any charges are pending.

Download the News 3 app for updates on this story.