Consultant expected to present findings of Virginia Beach disparity study

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – BBC Research and Consulting is expected to present its findings on the city’s disparity study to council members on Tuesday.

The findings will be presented for the first time and have not been shown to city staffers ahead of time, City Manager Dave Hansen said in a memo. “This is to provide the community with the certainty that City staff did not impact the study results or recommendations,” Hansen said.

Over the past two years, NFL Hall of Famer Bruce Smith and former State Senate candidate Gary McCollum led the charge to ask the city to undergo the study to examine whether minorities receive enough contracts in the city.

Over the last eleven months, the firm analyzed financial data, held public meetings, did surveys, and conducted in-depth interviews, Hansen wrote in the memo.

