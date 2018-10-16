Chesapeake girl to be featured on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday

LOS ANGELES, Calif. — A 10-year-old girl from Chesapeake will be on “The Ellen DeGeneres Show” Tuesday after a video of her singing a Jackson 5 song went viral on social media.

Bri’Anna Harper’s rendition of “Who’s Lovin’ You” caught the eye of millions on the World Wide Web after being posted on Twitter.

Bri’Anna, who has been singing since she was 5-years-old, shares she prefers listening to the greatest hits from the ‘60s, 80s, and 90s and tells Ellen she used to fall asleep to Aretha Franklin as a baby, according to “The Ellen DeGeneres Show,” which airs on News 3 at 3 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Along with Bri’Anna on the trip was her mother E’Boni, who told Ellen in the pretaped show how proud she was of her daughter.

While the show has already been tapped, News 3 won’t tell you how it ends, but let us just say the family got a big surprise for making the trip to see Ellen DeGeneres.

Tune in at 3 p.m. on News 3 for the episode!

To see Bri’Anna sing, click here.