Arrest made after Smithfield High School social media threat

SMITHFIELD, Va. – Authorities have made an arrest after a social media threat directed toward students placed Smithfield High School on lockdown.

The threat was made around lunch time on Tuesday.

The Isle of Wight Sheriff’s Office interviewed a person who is believed to be responsible in the 15000 block of Carrollton Boulevard.

Lynn Briggs, Spokesperson for Isle of Wight County Schools added the following: “Isle of Wight County Schools encourages students, parents and community members to tell an official when comments, behaviors or actions from individuals appear to be distressing or alarming and indicate a desire to do harm to others. We must all do our part to be vigilant when it comes to ensuring the safety of our schools.”

Deputies are in the process of conducting a search warrant.

The Isle of Wight County Sheriff’s Office says they take all threats involving an Isle of Wight County school seriously.

The sheriff’s office will vigorously investigate these threats.

This is a developing story.

