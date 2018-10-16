A performer shares her story to help end the stigma surrounding depression on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, VA - October is National Depression Awareness Month. Kelly Hagan, a professional musician joins us live from Nashville as she joins the effort to end the stigma surrounding depression and help raise awareness for treatment options. To learn more visit www.neurostar.com.
