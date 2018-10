NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A local teen was injured in a shooting in the 7400 block of Chestnut Avenue Tuesday afternoon.

The call came in at 2:56 p.m.

Officers arrived to find the 16-year-old Newport News boy suffering from a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. Medics took him to a local hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect information at this time.

Authorities are currently on scene as the investigation remains ongoing.

