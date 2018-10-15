Virginia individual income tax filing extension deadline is just around the corner

RICHMOND, Va. – The deadline for Virginia Tax’s six-month individual income tax filing extension is Thursday, November 1.

Last year, roughly 230,000 Virginians filed their returns on November 1. One third of those were paper returns.

Virginia Tax says the safest and most efficient way to get your return processed is to file electronically.

Those who file electronically should expect their return to be processed within four weeks. Paper returns process within eight weeks. Those who owe taxes should be sure to pay when they file or they will be charged interest and may have to pay a penalty.

The following tips can help you protect your personal, tax-related information when filing:

Don’t provide personal information by mail, phone, email or text to an unknown person

Include your Virginia driver’s license number or Virginia identification card number and issue date on your return

Watch for signs that an unauthorized person may have filed a return using your name or Social Security number. This may including: more than one return was filed using your name or SSN, receiving an unexpected assessment or notice saying you owe additional tax, receiving a federal or state tax refund you didn’t request, collection actions taken against you that you didn’t expect and the information doesn’t appear to be valid and the IRS notified you that a false return was filed.

Click here to check the status of your refund.