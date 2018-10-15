Tampa Bay promotes former William & Mary standout to defensive coordinator

TAMPA BAY, Fla. (Tribe Athletics) – Former William & Mary standout defensive lineman Mark Duffner ’75 was promoted to defensive coordinator for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Monday.

A member of the W&M Athletics Hall of Fame (Class of 1991), Duffner has 22 years of NFL coaching experience, which includes two seasons as the Cincinnati Bengals defensive coordinator (2001-02). Most recently, Duffner has served as the Bucs linebackers coach since 2016.

Duffner’s other duties in the NFL include stints with the Bengals as linebackers coach (1997-00), as well as the Green Bay Packers (2003-05), Jacksonville Jaguars (2006-13) and Miami Dolphins (2014-15).

Prior to the NFL, Duffner served as head coach at the University of Maryland and Holy Cross, while he was an assistant at Ohio State and Cincinnati.

A standout for the Tribe, Duffner was a defensive lineman at W&M from 1972-74.

Duffner’s promotion further bolsters W&M’s presence in the NFL coaching ranks, which is highlighted by Mike Tomlin ’95, Pittsburgh Steelers head coach, and Sean McDermott ’98, Buffalo Bills head coach. The impressive group also includes former Tribe assistants Dan Quinn, Atlanta Falcons head coach, and Brian Daboll, Buffalo Bills offensive coordinator.

