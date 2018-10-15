SUPERNATURAL new episode, Thursday 10/18 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Gods and Monsters” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (TV-14, V) (HDTV)

RICHARD SPEIGHT, JR. RETURNS TO DIRECT – Sam (Jared Padalecki) finds a clue to Dean’s (Jensen Ackles) whereabouts, so he, Mary (guest star Samantha Smith) and Bobby (guest star Jim Beaver) set out to investigate. Castiel imparts some sage advice on Jack (Alexander Calvert), who, still desperate to belong, seeks out a familial connection. Richard Speight, Jr. directed the episode written by Brad Buckner and Eugenie Ross-Leming. (#1402). Original airdate 10/18/2018