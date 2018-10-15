‘Skins scoop: Roller coaster Redskins continue up and down trend

LOUDOUN COUNTY, Va. – They’re just plan inconsistent. Or rather, incon-Skins-tent.

The Washington Redskins, still atop the NFC East division standings with a 3-and-2 record, haven’t been able to string wins (or losses, for that matter) together. This season, Washington’s results are: win, loss, win, loss, win. In fact, in their last 20 games, the Redskins are 10-and-10.

Dan Steinberg of the Washington Post takes the pattern of being consistently inconsistent back even further. In a tweet, he notes the Redskins are 16-16-and-1 in their last 33 games and 28-28-and-1 in their last 57.

“We’ve been hovering around .500 the last three years here, or four years, I guess it is,” Redskins head coach Jay Gruden noted when asked about breaking the win-loss pattern. “That’s something we have to do, we have to handle success equally as well as we handle adversity. These guys have to come in and prepare and understand what’s at stake here every week. Every team is a different opponent with great challenges and Dallas is no different.”

Washington, coming off a 23-17 victory vs. Carolina, hosts the Cowboys Sunday at 4:25 p.m. in a game to be broadcast LIVE on News 3 in Hampton Roads.

“I feel like our guy’s work extremely hard throughout the week but for whatever reason we’ve had a tendency to have flat game after a big win, for whatever reason,” Gruden said. “That is something that we have to talk about and make sure we guard against, whatever we have to do.”