RIVERDALE new episode, Wednesday 10/17 at 8pm on WGNT 27

“Chapter Thirty-Seven: Fortune and Men’s Eyes” — (8:00-9:00 p.m. ET) (Content Rating TBD) (HDTV)

FIRST DAY JITTERS — After a gruesome discovery is made in the forest, Jughead (Cole Sprouse) and Betty (Lili Reinhart) team up to investigate Riverdale’s latest mystery. As Archie (KJ Apa) navigates his new surroundings, Veronica (Camila Mendes) devises a plan to bring a bit of home to him. Elsewhere, when Moose (guest star Cody Kearsley) decides to join the RROTC, Kevin (Casey Cott) worries he may be pulling away from him. Madelaine Petsch, Marisol Nichols, Madchen Amick, Luke Perry, Ashleigh Murray, Mark Consuelos, Skeet Ulrich and Charles Melton also star. Jeff Woolnough directed the episode written by Michael Grassi (#302.) Original airdate 10/17/2018.