Rep. Scott Taylor leads Elaine Luria by seven in new poll

NORFOLK, Va. – Rep. Scott Taylor leads Democratic challenger Elaine Luria 50% to 43% in the second congressional district, according to a new poll released Monday morning by the Wason Center for Public Policy at Christopher Newport University.

The closely watched race is a target of Democrats, who are hoping to knock off the Republican incumbent Taylor. The poll reports Democrats are more enthused to vote this November compared to Republicans, but Taylor still maintains a lead.

“Unlike his Republican peers in Congress, so far Taylor seems to be weathering a tough electoral environment well,” said Dr. Rachel Bitecofer, assistant director of the Wason Center.

Taylor has faced a rocky a few months amid allegations his staff helped collect bogus signatures to help get an Independent candidate on the ballot. The poll found the scandal does not impact the vote of 68% of Independent voters, who are most likely to be swayed.

The poll is based on 798 phone interviews of registered voters and has a margin of error of four, according the the Wason Center.

In addition, the poll found Sen. Tim Kaine leads his Republican challenger, Corey Stewart, 47% to 42% in the district. More people disapprove of President Donald Trump’s performance than approve at 51% to 46%, the poll found.

Monday is the last day to register to vote in Virginia.