Patrick’s First Warning Forecast: Highs only in the 50s!

Our long stretch of unusually warm weather has come to an end, replaced by a long stretch of unusually cool weather.

A series of cold fronts will cross the region this week bringing big swings in temperatures.

On Monday, many of us made it into the mid 80s. Behind a cold front, many of us will only make it into the mid 60s on Tuesday. Expect some light scattered showers overnight Monday and mainly early on Tuesday as that front moves through. An area of low pressure will move along that front, bringing more light rain early on Wednesday.

Our temperatures will moderate on Wednesday afternoon, back into the upper 60s and lower 70s. But another cold front will drop our high temperatures into the 50s on Thursday.

Temperatures will moderate again on Friday and Saturday, as we climb back into the mid-to-upper 60s and even a few low 70s on Saturday.

But yet another cold front will arrive on Saturday afternoon bringing us another chance for rain and another big drop in temperatures.

The second half of the weekend will be dry and much cooler with high temperatures back in the upper 50s on Sunday and again on Monday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 15th

1970 Heavy Rain: 1.20″ Salisbury

