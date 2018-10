× Pasquotank Co. officials investigate murder after two people found dead in home

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. –Â Pasquotank County officials responded to the 1200 block of Sawyer Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, when arriving to the scene deputies found a female seated in a chair on the back porch with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old, Gina Jenette Cross.

Cross was taken to Sentara Albemarle, where she was pounced deceased later that night.

During the investigation, deputies found a white male in the bedroom who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The male was identified as 70-year-old, William Preston Deane.

This case is being investigated as a murder suicide.