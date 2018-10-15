× Pasquotank Co. officials investigate murder after two people found dead in home

PASQUOTANK Co., N.C. – Pasquotank County officials responded to the 1200 block of Sawyer Road on Sunday afternoon.

According to officials, when arriving to the scene deputies found a female seated in a chair on the back porch with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head.

The victim was identified as 53-year-old, Gina Jenette Cross.

Cross was taken to Sentara Albemarle, where she was pounced deceased later that night.

During the investigation, deputies found a white male in the bedroom who was deceased from a gunshot wound.

The male was identified as 70-year-old, William Preston Deane.

This case is being investigated as a murder suicide.