Missing endangered person in Newport News has been located

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department received a call for a missing endangered adult male on Monday.

Edward Basile, 70-years-old, was last seen around 3:20 p.m. by a family member.

Basile has been diagnosed with Alzheimers and is currently on medication for this aliment.

Basile is approximately 140 lbs, gray shoulder length hair with a gray beard and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a red hat with a white color brim with the letters U.S.A in white, wearing a black and blue plaid flannel shirt with a pair of blue jeans.

He is known to be a avid walker and was last seen on foot in the area of the 400 block of Dunmore Drive in an unknown direction of travel.

As of 10:45 p.m., on Monday, Basile has been located.