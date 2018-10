NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – A Newport News Police Department K9 officer passed away.

Klause, who had retired on October 3, died in his sleep Sunday night.

“Please keep MPO Ruhlen and the entire #NNPDK9Unit team in your thoughts. He will be incredibly missed by all who knew him,” said the Newport News Police Department in its tweet on Klause’s passing.

NNPD did not give a reason for what caused Officer Klause pass way.