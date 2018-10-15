× Monday’s First Warning Forecast: Warmer today and tracking showers

Meteorologist Myles Henderson’s First Warning Forecast

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County. The river will rise to near 19.1 feet on Monday, moderate flooding is forecast. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday.

*** Flood Warning for the Meherrin River at Emporia. The river will continue rising to near 25.5 feet on Monday, moderate flooding is forecast. The river will fall below flood stage Tuesday.

A warmer start to the work week… Temperatures will warm into the low 80s this afternoon, about 10 degrees warmer than yesterday. We will see a mix of sun and clouds today, with more cloud cover in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, especially this morning. It will be a bit breezy today with SW winds at 5 to 15 mph.

A cold front will move through early Tuesday, bringing us rain and another cool down. Temperatures will start in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow morning and will hold steady or drop a few degrees through the day. We will see mostly cloudy skies with scattered showers, especially tomorrow morning. It will still be breezy tomorrow, but winds will shift to the north.

A few showers will linger into early Wednesday, but skies should clear by the afternoon. Highs will rebound to 70, near normal for this time of year. We will see more sunshine and another cool down for the end of the work week.

Today: Mix of Clouds, Isolated Showers (20%). Highs in the low 80s. Winds: SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly Cloudy, Isolated Showers (20%). Lows in the mid 60s. Winds: SW 5-10

Tomorrow: Mostly Cloudy, Scattered Showers (50%), Cooler. Highs in the mid 60s. Winds: N/NE 5-15

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: High

Today in Weather History (NWS Wakefield)

October 15th

1970 Heavy Rain: 1.20″ Salisbury

Tropical Update

We are watching a broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea. This system is moving slowly WNW and some additional development is possible before it moves inland over Central America by tonight or Tuesday.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (30%).

* Formation chance through 5 days; Low (30%).

