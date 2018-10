When Michael Bublé releases his upcoming album “Love,” it may be the last time we hear his iconic voice for a while.

According to TMZ, Buble shared this information with the Daily Mail and cited that the struggles of dealing with his son’s battle with cancer have certainly played a part in the decision to reevaluate things.

Buble also has left social media.

TMZ is reporting some good news though. Buble’s son is in remission.

Buble’s 5-year-old son was originally diagnosed with cancer in 2016.