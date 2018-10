NORFOLK, Va. – Norfolk Police Department responded to the 4700 block of Krick Street around 7:15 p.m. on Monday.

When police arrived to the scene, an adult male was suffering from a life-threatening gunshot wound.

The man was taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.

Anyone with any information about this shooting is asked to call the Norfolk Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP.