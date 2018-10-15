Man shot in Hampton suffering life threatening injuries

HAMPTON, Va. – Around 8:45 p.m. on Monday night, Hampton Police responded to a shooting in the 2100 block of Kecoughtan Road.

Upon arrival, officers found an adult male suffering from gunshot wounds.

The victim was transported to a local hospital.

This incident remains under investigation and there is no suspect information at this time.

If you or anyone you know has information that will assist police, they are encouraged to contact the Hampton Police Division at 757–727–6111 or the Crime Line at 1–888-LOCK-U-UP.