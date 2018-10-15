× Home surveillance camera catches Virginia Beach hit and run, now being used to assist police

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – A hit and run near the Oceanfront was caught on a home surveillance camera, now police are using it in their investigation.

It was around 5:15 a.m. Saturday morning when a car hit another car on 21st Avenue, near the intersection with Baltic Ave, pushing it into a wire and then taking off.

Police confirm to News 3 officers responded to the area for an accident with injuries. They have little more information to release saying much of the information is not in the system yet, but it will be handed over to a detective once the file is complete.

News 3 is working to confirm whether or not charges will be filed and whether or not the driver of the dark colored vehicle is being sought by police. Stay with us as we work to determine the vehicle description police are putting out tot he public.

The woman who owns the surveillance camera said the footage was given to police as they continue to work the case. Residents and others who work in the area say the intersection is dangerous and there have been wrecks and pedestrians hit in the past.

If you recognize the vehicles in this report, call police or the crime line (1-888-LOCK U UP).