"He's lucky to be alive, I'm lucky to be alive." Couple's mobile home destroyed during TS Michael

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. – Days after Tropical Storm Michael brew through Hampton Roads, many people are still trying to get their lives back together.

A mobile home in the Colony Mobile Home Park near the Virginia Beach Oceanfront was destroyed after a tree sliced it in half.

“You can’t get that image out of your head. This is a home that we created out of love. We were there for 17 years and now we don’t know where we’re going,” said Nightstar Stough.

Caution tape blocks off a portion of the entrance to what remains of the mobile home. A large tree is resting in what seems like the middle of the Stough’s mobile home. A mountain of debris and precious belongings sits to the side. The mobile home is almost unrecognizable. One neighbor said he saw the tree fall two homes down.

News 3 met with the Stoughs at a hotel they’re currently staying in at the Oceanfront. They said they narrowly escaped death since they were inside the home when the tree fell. Nightstar said she was about to get a glass of water, when her gut told her not to.

“The impact of the tree coming down, the force of it pushed him out of the way. He’s lucky to be alive, I’m lucky to be alive,” said Stough.

Lucky to be alive but worried about their future. The Stoughs said their mobile home may not have been much but it’s everything to them and they are struggling with finding a way to move forward. Their friends have set up a GoFundMe page to help them get back on their feet.

“Everything in life is impermanent and right now moving forward would be getting our life back together and a place to call home,” said Starlight.

The Stoughs plan on going back to their mobile home Tuesday to see what else they can save. So far, all they have been able to take are clothing and a few other items along with their pets.