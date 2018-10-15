Gridiron Girl: Grassfield’s Amanda Shepps is booting stereotypes away

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Grassfield High’s homecoming game was a close one. After the Grizzlies scored a touchdown, Lakeland was on the brink of responding with a kickoff return for a touchdown of their own.

A textbook trip up by the Grizzlies kicker saved the night. Senior Amanda Shepps hadn’t recorded a tackle all season, but when the team needed her the most, the came up big.

“After I made it I was just like, so thrilled like ‘Yes, I did it!'”, said Shepps.

“After the tackle a couple of guys on the other team had said ‘Wait is that a girl? Brendan turned to them and said, yes that’s a girl.'”

Before making a game-saving tackle, Amanda was a finalist on the homecoming court during halftime. Her father walked her on the field, and when she originally mentioned playing football to her parents were both on her team.

“It was kind of an, ‘okay sure! If thats what you want to do.’ He wasn’t going to stand in my way.”

Amanda hopes to get accepted to her dream school, Virginia Tech, and walk-on to the football team.

If there’s one thing she’s already proven to Hampton Roads, it’s to not doubt her.

“So many times I’ve been like, discouraged and maybe I shouldn’t do this,” said Shepps.

“I had that dream to play football and then one day I decided to make that dream come true and I couldn’t have made a better decision because football is what I wanted to do.”