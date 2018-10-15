Gloucester Little Caesars Pizza gives free pies to crews restoring power after Michael

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, Va. — A Little Caesars Pizza in Gloucester provided over 300 power restoration workers with pizza last week.

Via a Facebook post from Tidewater Pie Little Caesars, the pizza was provided as crews worked to restore power to many who lost it because of the tropical storm effects brought by Michael last week.

The company said it wanted to hook the workers up with the “warmest Gloucester welcome possible.” The company said a huge thanks to all those who helped restore power in the region.

Over 200,000 Virginians and 120 local schools lost power last week as a result of Micheal, which was a Category 4 hurricane when hit the Florida Panhandle.

Tidewater Pie Little Caesars didn’t day how many pizza pies they donated to power restoration workers.