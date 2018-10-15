Facts and options for breast cancer treatment on Coast Live

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Breast cancer treatment options are based on both medical and personal choices. Each treatment is tailored to the patient specific breast cancer, the stage of the cancer, the overall health of the patient as well as personal preferences.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we talk with a surgeon and a radiation oncologist about some of the options and what goes into deciding a course of action.

For Breast Cancer Awareness Month, we talk with a surgeon and a radiation oncologist about some of the options and what goes into deciding a course of action.

