YORK COUNTY, Va. — The York Poquoson Sheriff’s Office (YPSO) is helping to collect donations after a tree fell on one York County family’s home.

According to YPSO, the tree fell through the home a Yorktown IHOP server.

The family is looking for 4T little girls clothes 3T little boys clothes and 3 to 6 month little boys clothes or any baby items or kids toys.

Donations can be dropped off at the Yorktown IHOP.