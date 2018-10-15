Dominion Energy says all local schools, 96% of customers have power

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. — Dominion Energy said Monday that all local schools and 96 percent of its customers have had their power restored after Michael caused problems and left power lines leveled in North Carolina and Virginia last week.

Dominion Energy’s spokesperson, Bonita Harris released the information on Twitter.

More than 200,000 Virginia’s had been without power when Michael, which hit the Florida panhandle as a Category 4 hurricane, went through the Commonwealth as a tropical storm — leaving six Virginians dead and causing flash flooding in the state’s western and central counties.

Along with household, 120 local schools were also without power on Friday. Many Hampton Roads school districts closed on the last day of the workweek because of power loss.