NORFOLK, Va. – The cutest event of this Halloween season is almost here!

Catnip Cat Cafe is hosting a movie night, screening Hocus Pocus.

The cafe said on Friday, October 19 guests can watch the movie with some furry friends. The location partners with local shelters to help cats get adopted faster.

Adoptable cats roam free in the 2,000 square foot cafe while guests show them some love!

Hocus Pocus will start at 7:30 p.m. but doors open at 7 p.m. and the price is $12 per person.

Reservations are required so click here to make one.