SUFFOLK, Va. – Officials in Suffolk responded to a bus crash Monday morning.

Police said a school bus collided with a black bear in the 1200 block of Hosier Road around 9 a.m.

Six students were on the bus at the time of the incident but there have been no reported injuries.

The bus was taking students to Booker T. Washington Elementary, a school officials said.

There was no damage to the bus and the bear got up and ran away following the incident, police said.

