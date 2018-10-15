HAMPTON ROADS, Va - In addition to recently wrapping three new feature films, Ron Livingston (Office Space, Swingers) returns for a second season in the title role of Loudermilk on the Audience Network. Livingston portrays Sam Loudermilk, a recovering alcoholic and substance abuse counselor with a bad attitude who manages to anger everyone. Learn more at start.att.net/exclusive/audience/loudermilk.
Actor Ron Livingston live on Coast Live
