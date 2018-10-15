A medicine cabinet makeover and cool weather health tips on Coast Live

HAMPTON ROADS, Va - Dr. Yael Varnado, known as “Dr. V,” shows us why it's needed and where to start a medicine cabinet makeover.  She also has recommendations for some lifestyle changes to avoid getting sick this fall.  For more information, visit www.TipsOnTV.com.