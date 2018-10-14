Virginia Tech uses 98-yard drive to complete Carolina comeback

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (HokieSports.com) - Virginia Tech quarterback Ryan Willis threw a touchdown pass to Dalton Keene with 19 seconds left to lift the Hokies to a 22-19 victory over North Carolina in an ACC game played Saturday night at Kenan Stadium.

With the win, Tech moved to 4-2 on the season, 3-0 in the ACC. North Carolina fell to 1-4 overall, 1-2 in league play.

North Carolina was ready to put the game away, driving to the Tech 1 midway through the fourth quarter. But the Hokies' Tyree Rodgers forced a fumble from North Carolina tailback Michael Carter that Jovonn Quillen recovered at the Tech 2 with 6:13 remaining in the game.

Willis then led Tech on a 98-yard march, with the Hokies converting on third down on four occasions and on fourth down once. The drive ended with Willis connecting with Keene on a 1-yard touchdown with 19 seconds left. The Hokies went for two points and Willis hit Hazelton, giving the Hokies a 22-19 lead.

North Carolina had one final chance, but couldn't advance the ball past midfield.

Willis paced the Tech offense with 309 total yards. He completed 20 of 36 for 221 yards, with two touchdowns and two interceptions. He also rushed for 88 yards on 15 carries.

The Tar Heels finished with 522 yards. Carter led the way, rushing for 165 yards.