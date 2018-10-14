× Sunday’s First Warning Forecast: Increasing clouds and seasonable temperatures

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County and for the Meherrin River at Emporia in Southampton County.

Some sunshine to start the day. After a cool start, temperatures will warm to the upper 60s and low 70s. Should be very seasonable for this time of year. Clouds will start to increase as the day progresses, so expect more cloud cover in the afternoon. Conditions will remain dry. It will feel very fall-like! Temperatures won’t be as cool tonight. Lows will be in the upper 50s to near 60.

Winds will switch to the south which will allow temperatures to warm up again to start the work week. Monday will be the warmest day of the week. Temperatures will warm to near 80. Most of the daylight hours will remain dry. We’ll have increasing clouds with rain chances increasing late and overnight as a cold front moves over the region. It will stick around Tuesday making for an unsettled day with showers. Temperatures will drop into the upper 60s.

We will start to dry out on Wednesday. Keeping a chance for some morning showers with some sunshine as the day progresses. Highs near 70. Temperatures will actually dip below normal to end the work week. Expect highs in the low and mid 60s on Thursday and upper 60s on Friday.

Rain chances will return Saturday.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 4 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

A tropical wave located about midway between the west coast of Africa and the Lesser Antilles is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. Some slight development of this system is possible during the next day or two before environmental conditions become unfavorable. This wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next few days.

* Formation chance through 48 hours: Low (10%)

* Formation chance through 5 days: Low (10%)

Meteorologist April Loveland

For weather updates on Facebook: HERE

Follow me on Twitter: HERE

Follow me on Instagram HERE

Check out the Interactive Radar on WTKR.com: Interactive Radar

Click here to sign up for email alerts from the First Warning Storm Team.