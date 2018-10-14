Seven from Sunday | NFL Week Six

NEW YORK – Courtesy of NFL Communications, a look at seven statistical highlights from games played at 1:00 p.m. and 4:00 p.m. ET on Sunday, October 14th, the sixth week of the 2018 season.
-
The MIAMI DOLPHINS defeated Chicago, 31-28, in overtime this week. Dolphins rookie kicker JASON SANDERS converted the game-winning, 47-yard field goal as time expired in overtime, marking the second-longest game-winning field goal in overtime by a rookie since 1974. The record is held by Rams kicker GREG ZUERLEIN, who kicked a game-winning 54-yarder as a rookie on December 2, 2012.
At least one game has gone to overtime in each of the first six weeks of the 2018 season, marking the first time that a season has featured at least one overtime game in each of its first six weeks.
-
Los Angeles Rams running back TODD GURLEY rushed for a career-high 208 yards and had two touchdown runs in the Rams’ 23-20 victory at Denver.
Gurley leads the NFL with 11 scrimmage touchdowns this season and is the fifth different player since 1970 with at least 11 offensive touchdowns in his team’s first six games of a season. Gurley joins SHAUN ALEXANDER (12 in 2005), Pro Football Hall of Famers EMMITT SMITH (11 in 1995) and LA DAINIAN TOMLINSON (11 in 2005) and PRIEST HOLMES (11 in 2002 and 11 in 2004) as the only players to accomplish the feat.
-
Minnesota wide receiver ADAM THIELEN had 11 receptions for 123 yards and a touchdown in the Vikings’ 27-17 victory over Arizona.
Thielen has recorded at least 100 receiving yards in each of Minnesota’s first six games this season and joinedCHARLEY HENNIGAN (seven consecutive games in 1961) as the only players in NFL history with 100 or more receiving yards in each of his team’s first six games to start a season. Thielen’s 58 catches, which lead the NFL this season, are the most by a player in his team’s first six games of a season in league annals.
-
Pittsburgh wide receiver ANTONIO BROWN, who had five catches for 105 yards, caught the game-winning, 31-yard touchdown with 10 seconds remaining in regulation in the Steelers’ 28-21 win at Cincinnati. The play marked the longest go-ahead touchdown by a Steeler in the final 10 seconds of the fourth quarter since 1970.
Steelers running back JAMES CONNER rushed for 111 yards and two touchdowns in the victory, his third game this season with at least 100 rushing yards and two touchdown runs. Conner became the fifth player since 1970 to record 100 or more rushing yards and at least 2 rushing touchdowns in three of his team’s first six games of a season.
-
Seattle quarterback RUSSELL WILSON completed 17 of 23 passes (73.9 percent) for 222 yards with three touchdowns and one interception for a 125.4 rating in the Seahawks’ 27-3 victory over Oakland before a crowd of 84,922 at London’s Wembley Stadium.
Wilson joined Jacksonville’s BLAKE BORTLES (September 24, 2017), Dallas’ TONY ROMO (November 9, 2014) and New England’s TOM BRADY (October 28, 2012) as the only players to throw for at least three touchdowns and record a passer rating of 125 or higher in the 22 NFL games played in London since 2007. By the end of the 2018 season, the NFL will have played 24 regular-season games in London, with 29 of 32 teams having participated.
-
Dallas quarterback DAK PRESCOTT passed for 183 yards, rushed for 82 yards and had three touchdowns (two passing, one rushing) in the Cowboys’ 40-7 win against Jacksonville.
Prescott, who is in his third NFL season, has nine career games with at least one passing touchdown and one rushing touchdown, tied with JACK KEMP for the fourth-most such games by a player in his first three seasons in NFL history. Only Carolina’s CAM NEWTON (20), New England’s STEVE GROGAN (11) and the New York Jets’ MARK SANCHEZ (10) had more games with at least one passing and one rushing touchdown in their first three seasons.
-
New York Jets kicker JASON MYERS converted all seven of his field goal attempts and made three-of-three extra points in the Jets’ 42-34 win against Indianapolis.
Myers’ 24 total points are the second-highest single-game total by a player who did not score a touchdown in NFL history. Only the Titans’ ROB BIRONAS (26 on October 21, 2007) scored more points in a single game without scoring a touchdown.