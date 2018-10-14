Second annual ‘Angel Run’ for grieving families returns to Virginia Beach

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. - Runners laced up their sneakers for the second annual Angel Run 5K in Virginia Beach.

The run was held at Virginia Wesleyan University Sunday morning.

The event honors families who struggle with infertility or have suffered the loss of a child before, during or shortly after birth.

After the race, the so-called "angel babies" were remembered in a special ceremony with a dove release, along with the special balloon arches along the way.

"Over here we have the arc of angels. This is where we have all of the angels' signs," said event organizer Heather Wilson. "The runners run through here twice and they're able to take these signs home and they have all of the babies' names on them."

The race was put on by local nonprofit organization Kennedy's Angel Gowns. It was started by Heather and Demitri Wilson after they lost their newborn daughter two years ago. News 3's Margaret Kavanagh spoke to the couple in February.

The organization creates small white funeral gowns for stillborn babies and helps couples mourn during their time of need.

