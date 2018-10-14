Police: Man wearing ‘Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles’ shirt robbed Newport News business

NEWPORT NEWS, Va. – The Newport News Police Department is looking for the suspect who robbed a business in the 15000 block of Warwick Boulevard Sunday night.

The call came in at 9:38 p.m.

A female employee told responding officers that the suspect entered the store, displayed a weapon and demanded cash.

The suspect is described as a white man who was last seen wearing a graphic t-shirt with the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles on it.

There were no injuries during the robbery.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Anyone who has information about this robbery is asked to call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887). Tips may also be submitted online.

