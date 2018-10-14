Motorcyclists ‘Rumble Through the Tunnels’ in honor of the U.S. Armed Forces

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PORTSMOUTH, Va. - It's Fleet Week in Hampton Roads, and an event that makes a lot of noise every year is the Rumble Through the Tunnels.

It's the largest motorcycle event in the area, held in honor of the United States Armed Forces.

Nearly 250 motorcyclists went on an hour-long ride Sunday.

They traveled from the Bayside Harley Davidson store, through Portsmouth and the tunnels and then back to the store.

"All the donations that come from here go directly to the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society. It all goes to our organization," said Joe Schnurbush with the NMCRS, "and like I said, it all goes back out to help Sailors, Marines, retirees and widows when they have financial problems. That's what we do."

The event raised about $6,000 for the the Navy-Marine Corps Relief Society.