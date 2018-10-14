Military Citizen of the Year award honors Hampton Roads military members

HAMPTON ROADS, Va. – The 56th Annual Samuel T. Northern Military Citizen of the Year award luncheon, held Friday, honored Coast Guard Petty Officer Second Class Elizabeth Kirlin as its award winner.

The event, hosted by the Hampton Roads Chamber of Commerce, honors military members from the Hampton Roads area who have volunteered extensively to help the local community. It was held in conjunction with the United States Navy’s birthday and Fleet Week Hampton Roads.

The luncheon also serves as a forum for the Hampton Roads business community to recognize service members who demonstrate the highest level of professionalism and community service.

This year, 20 finalists were recognized for their active participation in off-duty community activities, in addition to the criteria expected of an outstanding enlisted service member (E-6 and below).

Kirlin, of the U.S. Coast Guard Security Center, volunteered more than 1,000 hours in service to the community.