Marshall handles ODU 42-20, Monarchs lose third straight game

NORFOLK, Va. (ODUSports.com) - Old Dominion fell to Marshall, 42-20, in Conference USA play on Saturday afternoon at Foreman Field at S.B. Ballard Stadium.

ODU (1-6, 0-4 C-USA) trailed 21-3 early in the third quarter, but rallied to cut the deficit to one score at 28-20 early in the fourth quarter. Marshall (4-2, 2-1 C-USA) answered with 14 unanswered points to end the game.

Blake LaRussa led the Monarchs offensively, completing 31-of-54 passes for 296 yards, two touchdowns and an interception. Kesean Strong had 99 yards from scrimmage and a touchdown on 19 touches, while Travis Fulgham had 54 yards receiving and a touchdown.

True freshman running back Will Knight, in his home debut, ran for a team-leading 70 yards on 11 carries.

Defensively, Oshane Ximines had seven tackles, a sack and an interception. True freshman safety Justinn Richardson, making his first career start, had eight tackles.

ODU plays at WKU next weekend on Saturday at 7:30 p.m. ET.