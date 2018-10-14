Five injured in natural gas line explosion at Chesapeake home

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Firefighters are on scene after a house burst into flames in the 2500 block of Lofurno Road Sunday evening.

Crews were dispatched at 5:44 p.m.

A natural gas line caused the explosion, according to the Chesapeake Fire Department.

Viewers tell News 3 the “massive explosion” could be felt from blocks away.

Authorities say five people were injured in the explosion. It was originally reported that only three people were hurt in the incident.

Two homeowners were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital with critical injuries. They were inside the home when the explosion happened, officials told News 3’s Aleah Hordges.

Two people were treated and released on scene. Another was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and is in stable condition.

A firefighter was also taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The fire was brought under control at 6:29 p.m. and crews are working to fully extinguish it.

HAPPENING NOW: Officials say crews are hosing away gas on the ground to avoid another explosion. Waiting on gas company to secure the gas line, THEN crews will extinguish any hot spots. Will be out here for a while https://t.co/zEbxtnfbnK pic.twitter.com/uhgZh5uGqV — Aleah Hordges (@aleahordges) October 14, 2018

There is no further information.

This is a developing story.

Stay with News 3 for updates.