First Warning Forecast: Tracking a big warmup to start the work week

*** Flood Warning for the Nottoway River near Stony Creek in Sussex County and for the Meherrin River at Emporia in Southampton County.

A warm front will lift over the region overnight. We could see a couple spotty showers and some patchy fog. Temperatures will be milder than the past couple nights. Expect lows in the upper 50s and low 60s.

A warm and humid day on tap to start the work week. Dewpoints will rise into the upper 60s and temperatures will warm to the upper 70s and low 80s. Skies will be partly cloudy throughout the day with a 20 percent chance for showers. I think most of the daylight hours will remain dry.

A cold front will move in late Monday with better rain chances overnight into Tuesday. Much cooler Tuesday with highs in the mid 60s. Expect scattered rain at times throughout the day. Showers will carry into Wednesday morning, with clearing skies as the day progresses. Highs near 70.

Looking dry on Thursday and Friday to end the work week. Plenty of sunshine with highs in the low 60s Thursday and upper 60s Friday.

Rain chances return for the weekend.

Weather & Health

Pollen: Low (Ragweed, Grasses)

UV Index: 3 (Moderate)

Air Quality: Good (Code Green)

Mosquitoes: Extreme

Tropical Update

Showers and thunderstorms have decreased and become less organized in association with a low-latitude tropical wave located several hundred miles east of French Guiana. This wave is expected to move westward at about 15 mph during the next few days, and development is not anticipated due to unfavorable environmental conditions.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…near 0 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…near 0 percent.

A broad area of low pressure located over the southwestern Caribbean Sea is producing a large area of disorganized showers and thunderstorms. This system is moving slowly west-northwestward, and some gradual development is possible before it moves inland over Central America Monday night or Tuesday. Regardless of development, locally heavy rainfall, which could cause flash flooding, is possible across portions of Central America for much of the week.

* Formation chance through 48 hours…low…20 percent.

* Formation chance through 5 days…low…20 percent.

Meteorologist April Loveland

