Fire significantly damages James City County home

JAMES CITY CO., Va. – Crews with the James City County Fire Department responded to a house fire in the 100 block of Allyson Drive in the Raintree subdivision Sunday afternoon.

Units arrived at 1:30 p.m. to find fire showing from the front of the single-story home.

The fire was brought under control at 2:05 p.m.

The residents were at home at the time of the fire and were able to safely evacuate before firefighters arrived.

Authorities say the home suffered significant fire and smoke damage.

The James City-Bruton Volunteer Fire Department, York County Fire Department and Williamsburg Fire Department provided assistance.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation.

