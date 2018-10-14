2-year-old Chesapeake boy diagnosed with cancer gets new playset

CHESAPEAKE, Va. – Two-year-old Colton Carter-Cover was diagnosed with cancer over the summer, and for him and his family it has already been a long road of hospital visits.

Putting up a tough fight, little Colton was in the hospital just last week for chemo days before a new playset was built just for him.

“We went from having a healthy child on August 18 to figuring out he had cancer. Within a week, we found out about Roc Solid,” says Dusty Carter, Colton’s mother.

Volunteers say one of Roc Solid Foundation’s largest fundraising campaigns, Roc the Ride, started about three years ago with a small group of people who had a vision and a dream. Volunteers and bicyclists have been riding for pediatric cancer awareness.

Every year, the team grows more and more while helping families enduring cancer along the way.

“It brought tears to my eyes. Seeing the family come around and his dad put him up on the swing. He had a big ole smile, a smile that hasn’t been seen by his family in a very long time,” says Bryan Sellitti, Roc Solid.

Colton’s family says he loves playing at the park and now he has one right in his own backyard, which they say will make the days in between hospital visits so much easier.

With inspirational messages found throughout, this family – swinging all the way to the sky – can’t say thank you enough.